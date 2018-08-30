Two Facing Heroin Charges In Hancock County

8/30/18 – 5:06 A.M.

Two West Virginia residents are facing drug charges in Hancock County. The Hancock County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Terrell Walker and 29-year-old Shawntrina Alford on possession of heroin charges this week. The charges carry major drug offender specifications. That means they are facing 11 years in prison if convicted.

State Patrol troopers arrested Walker and Alford during a traffic stop on August 15. Investigators say they found 246 grams of heroin in their car.

