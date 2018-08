8/30/18 – 5:13 A.M.

The Hancock County Fair enters day two today. Some of the highlight events today include exhibits from COSI in the Old Mill Stream Centre from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will also be a cookie eating contest at the mini-park at 4 p.m.

Today’s grandstand events feature harness racing in the south grandstand starting at 6:30 p.m. There’s a calf scramble in the north grandstand starting at 7:30 p.m.

