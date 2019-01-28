Fire Claims Two Lives In West Leipsic

01/28/19 – 5:08 P.M.

Two people died in a house fire in West Leipsic Monday. Firefighters were called 51 South Third Street, lot 3 for a house trailer on fire. There was heavy smoke and fire coming from the west end of the trailer. Firefighters tried searching the home but deteriorating conditions forced them to attack the fire first.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters searched the home and found one male and one female. Their names are not being released. The home was a total loss with an approximate value of $60,000.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire. The fire does not appear tobe suspicious.