Expert Talks About Quick Fixes To Maintain Heat In Your Home

01/28/19 – 5:39 P.M.

With wind-chills hitting well below zero this week you might be looking for ways to keep your home warm. University of Findlay assistant professor of environmental safety and occupational health management Don Elswick said that you should check your furnace.

He added that there are several other things that you should also do.

Elswick said that you should check on the condition of your fireplace or stove to ensure that they are ready to go.