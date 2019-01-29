Lego Team From Bigelow Hill Intermediate School Does Well In First Competition

01/28/19 – 9:54 P.M.

The Bigelow Hill Intermediate Schools lego team did well at their first competition recently. Superintendent Ed Kurt said that the entire district is very proud.

The team consists of students in the fourth and fifth grades. They get to build robotic lego sets and code them to perform several functions. Kurt said that the students had a lot to do for the competition.

The team is partnered with OneEnergy, who helps teach the students about engineering.