8/20/18 – 6:44 A.M.

Fire destroyed a mobile home in Carey over the weekend. Firefighters responded to 811 East Findlay Street, Lot 24, around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

No one was home when the fire started. The Red Cross is assisting the family that lived in the home.

So far there’s no word on what started the blaze. The state fire marshal’s office is helping with the investigation.