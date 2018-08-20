Two Crossovers On U.S. 23/30 In Upper Sandusky May Close Permanently

8/20/18 – 6:57 A.M.

Two crossovers on U.S. 23 and U.S. 30 in Upper Sandusky are closing next week for a construction project. ODOT says the intersections of the highway at Wyandot County roads 50 and 121 might stay closed in the future. The agency is studying the impact on traffic during the construction project.

ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Kirk Slusher says that area of the highway sees double the traffic volume. He adds controlling access to U.S. 23 and U.S. 30 in that area is important for safety.

The construction closure will last two weeks. ODOT won’t make a decision on a permanent closure until next year.