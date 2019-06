06/11/19 – 4:31 A.M.

The Findlay Fire Department responded to a house fire late last night. Firefighters were called to a house in the 800 block of Putnam Street around 11:30 p.m. They could see flames shooting out of the second-floor windows when they arrived.

It was unclear if the house was occupied at the time of the fire. We’ll have more information when it becomes available.