06/11/19 – 4:25 A.M.

Last week’s OVI checkpoint on Main Street in Findlay lead to three people facing OVI charges. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post reports that over 900 vehicles drove through the checkpoint. Law enforcement diverted only three vehicles for more investigation.

The three drivers were charged with OVI. Two also face charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.