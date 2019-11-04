First Funday Sunday Of The Season At UF’s Mazza Museum

A lot of youngsters had a great time at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum on Sunday.

“This is our kickoff this year of Funday Sunday,” said Heather Sensel, the museum’s education and volunteer coordinator.

“And this is Orbit Into Mazza in honor of this being the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong putting his feet on the moon.”

The kids had plenty of activities to take part in, including art stations and interactive activity stations.

“We have over 23 stations and a lot of STEM activities for the kids. They don’t know even know they’re learning but they’re learning.”

The kids also had some fun with children’s book illustrators, giving them interesting suggestions of what to draw as the kids followed along on their own sketch pads.

The next Funday Sunday is December 1st and will be an Elf Workshop.