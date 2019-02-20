Five Findlay Residents Facing Drug Charges

2/20/19 – 5:18 A.M.

Recently unsealed secret indictments show five Findlay residents are facing drug charges. The Hancock County grand jury indicted 30-year-old William Hay on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

56-year-old Robert Click is facing two counts of trafficking heroin. 42-year-old Thomas Burkhalter faces a count of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance.

28-year-old Dennis Hale is charged with trafficking cocaine, and 26-year-old Tereal Jones also faces a trafficking in cocaine charge.

MORE: Details about the alleged drug sales.