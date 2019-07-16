Flag City Balloonfest Offering Several New Items This Year

07/16/19 – 10:49 A.M.

The Flag City Balloonfest is gearing up for its 20th hot air balloon festival next month. The festival will be August 9-11 at Emory Adams Park in Findlay and will feature several new events among the old favorites. There will be a Glow Encounter where you can be up close to the balloon glow nights. This year will also feature the first Flag City Stars Talent Search on Saturday, August 10. It is open to K-12 grade students and applications are due by July 25.

The Final two new items are Sunrise Yoga and a Tiny Art League Booth. Sunrise Yoga will be on Saturday morning starting at 6 a.m. and the Tiny Art League booth will be available Friday evening and Saturday from 2 – 7 p.m.