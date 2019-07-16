Local Expert Discusses Heat Safety

07/16/19 – 12:24 P.M.

Heat indices will be on the rise later this week as storms bring humid conditions compounded by high temperatures. Dr. Greg Arnette with Blanchard Valley Health System said you’ll want to stay hydrated.

Arnette said that you should focus on drinking water and avoiding soda on hot days. He added that you should also try to keep inside in air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day, butthere are other options though.

You can learn more safety advice and listen to the full interview below.