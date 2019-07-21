Fleeing Suspect Crashes Into Findlay Police Cruiser

(WFIN) – A fleeing suspect crashed into a Findlay police cruiser early Sunday.

The Findlay Police Department says officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for several traffic violations in the 600 block of South Main Street at around 12:45 Sunday morning when the driver refused to stop and sped off.

Police say the chase spanned nearly three miles with speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour.

Police say the suspect ignored several stop signs and crashed into a police cruiser at the intersection of West Lima Street and Western Avenue, but kept going.

The rear passenger side was where the impact occurred and police say the officer was not injured.

The suspect eventually abandoned his vehicle in the 800 block of Hurd Avenue.

He fled on foot and was not located.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.