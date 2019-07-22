Man Leads Police On Car Chase, Gets Away On Foot

07/22/19 – 4:56 A.M.

A man got away after leading Findlay police officers on a chase through the southern part of Findlay early yesterday morning. Officers tried to pull over a man whose name wasn’t released around 12:45 a.m. in the 600 block of South Main Street. The man instead led officers on a chase that spanned 2.7 miles and lasted around 5 minutes.

The chase exceeded speeds of 60 mph in the area of West Lima and West Hardin Streets. The suspect ran multiple stop signs and eventually hit a police car on Western Avenue. He then drove to Hurd Avenue got out of the vehicle, running away on foot. Officers did not find the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.