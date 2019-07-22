Road Projects Continue In Findlay

07/22/19 – 5:32 A.M.

There are several road projects continuing in Findlay this week. Work will continue on South Blanchard Street between Sandusky and South Streets. The northbound lanes are closed to all traffic. You also cannot turn east onto East Sandusky Street from the southbound lanes.

The intersection at South Blanchard and Lincoln Street remains closed as well for a waterline installation project. That project is expected to finish up this Friday.

And finally, Sixth Street will be reduced to one lane between Eastview and Burson Drives. There is a temporary traffic light set up to help direct traffic.