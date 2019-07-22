Flood Warning Issued For Eagle Creek – Minor Flooding Expected

(WFIN) – A Flood Warning has been issued for Eagle Creek in Findlay.

The warning was issued at around 10 a.m. Monday, stating that the creek was at 9 feet, which is flood stage and that the creek was expected to rise a bit more through the day.

The creek was expected to rise to around 9.5 feet in the afternoon, leading to minor flooding.

The creek was then expected to retreat to below flood stage.

The warning lasts through Monday night.

After plenty of rain on Sunday night and Monday morning, really nice weather will settle in for the rest of the week.

The high on Tuesday will be around 80 with sunny skies.