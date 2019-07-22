JFS Celebrates Recent Donations For Kids In Care, Looks Towards Prevention

07/22/19 – 11:24 A.M.

Hancock County Jobs and Family Services celebrated recent donations from businesses at Tall Timbers for “Honda Cares.” Placement supervisor Angela Rader said that they accepted clothing, food, and gift cards to support kids in care.

Executive director Randall Galbraith said that he’s very grateful for all of the help they received. He added that he would love to see the number of kids in foster care come down.

Galbraith said they will start taking a proactive approach to come up with strategies to identify when something is about to go wrong in a family household and prevent it. He added that they are working on this with other local organizations such as school districts, businesses, and the ADAMHS Board.