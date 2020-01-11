Flood Warnings Issued For Blanchard River, Eagle Creek

The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warnings for the Blanchard River and Eagle Creek in Findlay.

The Flood Warning for the Blanchard River goes from Saturday night to Monday afternoon.

Moderate flooding is anticipated, as the river is forecast to rise above flood stage (11 feet) by Saturday night and rise to around 12.5 feet by Sunday afternoon.

The river will fall back below flood stage by Monday afternoon.

At 13 feet floodwaters impact East Sandusky Street, Main Cross Street, Blanchard Street, Clinton Court, and many other streets near the Blanchard River. Backwater will affect residents living along Eagle and Lye Creeks.

There is also a Flood Warning for Eagle Creek in Findlay from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

Flood stage is 9 feet and the creek is anticipated to rise above flood stage by Saturday afternoon and rise to around 11 feet by Saturday night.

The weather service says the creek will fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.

At 11 feet flooding will threaten residences along Fremont and Graceland Avenue, East Lincoln Street, and Brookside Drive.

Other roads impacted include East High Street, Wilson Street, Blanchard Avenue near Graceland Avenue, Rosemont Drive and Beechmont Drive to Main Street, and Eastview north of 6th Street.

There is also a Flood Warning for the Blanchard River in Ottawa.

Never drive your car through flooded roadways. The water may be deeper than it appears.

There will also be a Wind Advisory in effect for Saturday into Sunday morning with winds of 30 miles per hour, gusting up to 50 mph.