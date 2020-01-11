High Wind Warning Includes Findlay And Hancock County

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The High Wind Warning goes from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Forecasters say we can expect winds of 30 miles per hour, gusting up to 60 mph.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

The weather service says you should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees or branches.

Travel will be difficult, especially in high-profile vehicles.

Power outages are expected.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 38, a far cry from the warmer temps we experienced on Saturday.