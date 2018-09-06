Focus Celebrating Recovery Month In Hancock County

09/06/18 – 6:06 P.M.

September is Recovery Month and Focus is ready to celebrate. Executive Director Ellyn Schmiesing said that it is important to recognize the efforts of recovery.

Ellyn Schmiesing

Schmiesing said that there are many times when recovery is left out.

Ellyn Schmiesing

She said that there are plenty of success stories in the community. Focus is hosting several events throughout the month to celebrate those stories. You can see what they have planned at focusrwc.org/sept18