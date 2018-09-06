Grant Money Will Help Replace Corroded Waterlines In Mount Blanchard

09/06/18 – 6:19 P.M.

The Hancock Regional Planning Commission and the Hancock County Commissioners received a grant for the Village of Mount Blanchard. The critical infrastructure grant came from the Ohio Office of Community Development for $304,000.

The grant will be used to replace corroding asbestos cement waterlines. The new waterlines will help provide sufficient water pressure and will improve water flow within the village. The project is expected to begin in the spring of 2019.