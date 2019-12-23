FOCUS Open During The Holidays

FOCUS will be open for the holidays to support people in recovery.

Director Ellyn Schmiesing explained that the holidays can be full of triggers for people and they want to help.

She said that they will have coffee and snacks available Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as New Year’s Eve and New Years Day.

Schmiesing added that the most important thing is to take care of yourself.

FOCUS will be open from 10 am to 7 pm at their offices on West Trenton Avenue and you can call them at