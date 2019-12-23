Singing Carols Around The Findlay Christmas Tree
The Hancock County Children’s Choir sang their hearts out Friday night as people gathered around the City of Findlay Christmas Tree to sing carols.
The Donnell Middle School Band welcomed the crowd and the Movement Church band and Findlay First Edition also performed.
See video of the children’s choir and Findlay First Edition below.
A look and listen as the Hancock County Children’s Choir entertains the crowd that gathered around the Christmas tree outside Findlay city hall to sing Christmas carols tonight. pic.twitter.com/rOPq719fsN
— WFIN News (@WFINradio) December 21, 2019