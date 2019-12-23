Findlay Mayor Elected To Ohio Mayors Alliance Board

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn has been elected to the Ohio Mayors Alliance Board.

At the Ohio Mayors Alliance Winter Meeting, Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn was elected by her peers to serve on the Ohio Mayors Alliance Board. The organization also approved its policy priorities for next year and released its annual report for 2019.

Were thrilled to have Mayor Muryn represent northwest Ohio on the Ohio Mayors Alliance Board of Directors, said Lima Mayor David Berger who nominated Muryn. The mayor has been a great advocate for her community and for all of Ohio cities through her work with this bipartisan coalition of mayors.

I am honored to have the opportunity to represent the views of the City of Findlay and Northwest Ohio on the Ohio Mayors Alliance Board. This is a great opportunity to ensure that the citizens of Findlay continue to have representation in various organizations across the state, Mayor Christina Muryn

Muryn was elected as Findlay Mayor in November after being appointed to the position in early 2019 to fill a vacancy. She will join the bipartisan Ohio Mayors Alliance Board, which also includes Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Kettering Mayor Don Patterson, Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler, and Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter.

Additionally, the mayors approved the organizations public policy agenda for 2020, which includes 1) prioritizing community reinvestment and local economic development; 2) protecting home rule authority for Ohios local communities; 3) supporting Ohios 21st Century infrastructure needs; 4) continuing to confront Ohios addiction crisis; 5)keeping our communities safe and addressing gun violence; 6) improving educational opportunities and supporting a strong workforce; 7) strengthening our democracy and supporting the 2020 Census; 8) advancing clean energy solutions and sustainability; and 9) supporting safe, accessible, and affordable housing.

At the Winter Meeting, the Ohio Mayors Alliance also released their 2019 Annual Report. The report shows all that the mayors have accomplished over the past year, including the gas tax increase in the transportation budget, the mayors education advocacy grants, and the Move with the Mayor/Step It Up! Challenge.

The Ohio Mayors Alliance is a bipartisan of mayors in Ohios largest cities. It has been working to strengthen the partnership between state and local leaders since its formation in 2016. For more information on the groups policy priorities and its members, please visit: www.OhioMayorsAlliance.org.