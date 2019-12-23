Owens Working To Dispel Stigma About Community Colleges

(ONN) – The president of Owens Community College has started a national campaign to dispel the stigma that many have about community colleges.

Through its president Steve Robinson, Owens has released a video that features students, faculty and staff from 18 of Ohio’s 23 community colleges, praising the schools.

“We want to make sure people value two-year colleges, without having these knee-jerk pre-conceived notions about them not being of high-quality, because they are very high-quality,” Robinson said.

Learn more about the campaign here.

Owens Community College has campuses in Findlay and Toledo.