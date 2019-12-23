Group To Help Ohio Children With Mental/Behavioral Issues

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill that includes a comprehensive learning network to support young children.

House Bill 12 establishes the Ohio Children’s Behavioral Health Prevention Network stakeholder group.

The group will coordinate a plan and comprehensive learning network designed to help support young children in social, emotional and behavioral development.

The group will conduct research for 18 months before delivering a comprehensive report to legislators.

According to statistics, one in five children in the state has mental health or behavioral issues.