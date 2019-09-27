Former Allen County Sheriff Sentenced To Prison In Extortion/Bribery Case

The former sheriff of Allen County was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison for taking thousands of dollars in bribes from people arrested in prostitution and gambling stings.

A federal judge also ordered Sam Crish to pay more than $600,000 in restitution to his victims.

Prosecutors say the 56-year-old offered to help people facing charges and those dealing with child custody issues, and would then ask for a loan.

He pleaded guilty to extortion and bribery.

Crish said in court he’s a good person who has a gambling addiction, and has made some really bad choices