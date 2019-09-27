ODOT Holding Hiring Events For Snowplow Drivers

Autumn may have only just begun but it won’t be long before the snow starts flying.

In preparation for Old Man Winter, the Ohio Department of Transportation is holding several hiring events to find snowplow drivers for the upcoming battle with the white stuff.

Throughout October, ODOT District 1 and 2 will be holding five hiring events to fill approximately 75 winter seasonal positions across the region.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 2, from noon to 6 p.m. at the ODOT District 1 office, 1885 N. McCullough St., Lima.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 4-8 p.m. at the ODOT District 2 Northwood Outpost, 200 Lemoyne Rd., Northwood.

Thursday, Oct. 3, 3-7 p.m. at the ODOT District 2 Fulton County maintenance garage, 8878 state Route 108, Wauseon.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. at ODOT District 1 Defiance County maintenance garage, 2340 Baltimore Rd., Defiance.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2-6 p.m. at the ODOT District 1 Hardin County maintenance garage, 13052 state Route 68, Kenton.

District 1 is looking to fill 44 positions in Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties.

District 2 is seeking 33 drivers for Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, and Williams counties.

During the hiring events, applicants will undergo a driving record check and take the required physical abilities test prior to being interviewed for a position.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent; a valid class A or B commercial driver’s license (CDL) with a tanker endorsement, without air brake restriction; and three months of training or experience in basic equipment operation.

The salary is $17.52 per hour. The positions are temporary, and benefits are not provided.

Both districts are looking for people who are available to work 40 hours a week from December through March. On-call and part-time options may be available.

Previous experience plowing snow is not necessary. Training is available for applicants who meet the basic requirements.

Those planning to attend one of the hiring events are encouraged to apply in advance here.