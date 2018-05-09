Former Assistant Findlay High School Principal Pleads Guilty To Sexual Conduct Charges

05/09/18 – 2:20 P.M.

Former Assistant Findlay High School Principal Patrick Hickey pleaded guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge. Hickey admitted to inappropriately touching a student when he was a teacher and coach in the Addison Community Schools nearly 30 years ago. He will be sentenced June 21.

Hickey was an assistant principal at Findlay High School from August 1996 to August 2002. He also served as the Superintendent for Washington Local Schools near Toledo. He was later a school board member in that district.