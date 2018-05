5/9/18 – 9:00 A.M.

Voters in the Carey School District voted to continue funding the Dorcas Carey Public Library Tuesday. More than 530 voters in the district voted in favor of a 1.75-mill, five-year renewal levy. 125 people voted against the measure.

The state considers the public library a school district library. The levy generates around $159,000 every year for the facility.

MORE: The Courier