ELECTION RESULTS: Fire Levies Pass In Hancock County

5/9/18 – 7:39 A.M.

Voters in two Hancock County fire districts approved levies Tuesday. The new Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District won voter approval for a 1.5-mill levy for five years. The measure provides fire protection services in Union and Van Buren townships. The fire district includes Rawson, Mount Cory, and Jenera fire departments. The levy will generate $123,823 a year.

Washington Township voters overwhelmingly approved the renewal of a 1-mill, five-year tax for fire protection.

The district will use the money to replace a pumper truck and for general operating expenses.

The levy generates more than $55,000 per year.

MORE: The Courier