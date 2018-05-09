ELECTION RESULTS: McColley Gets GOP Nod In State Senate Race

5/9/18 – 7:28 A.M.

Robert McColley has cleared his first hurdle in holding onto his 1st District Ohio Senate seat. McColley took 60 percent of the vote in the Republican primary. Hancock County voters sided with Craig Kupferberg, a former Findlay High School principal. Kupferberg took 44 percent of the ballots cast in Hancock County.

The state GOP appointed McColley to fill the seat left open when former State Senator Cliff Hite resigned. McColley will face 36-year-old Adam Papin of Bryan in the November general election.

The 1st Senate District includes all or part of 11 counties.

