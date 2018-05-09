ELECTION RESULTS: Latta Wins Primary Race, Will Face Galbraith In November

5/9/18 – 7:15 A.M.

Republican Bob Latta fended off two challengers in the Republican Primary for his 5th Congressional District seat. Latta took 74 percent of the vote in a three-candidate race. He moves on to face Democrat Michael Galbraith in the November general election.

The two have very different ideas on healthcare. Latta has said he wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Galbraith supports Obamacare and says he wants to extend Medicare to everyone.