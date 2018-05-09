ELECTION RESULTS: OG Residents Pass Income Tax Levy

5/9/18 – 6:57 A.M.

Voters in the Ottawa-Glandorf school district voted in favor of a 1 percent income tax levy Tuesday. Around 1,200 people voted in favor, while 973 were against the tax measure.

The tax is in addition to a half-percent income tax the district already collects. The district expects the tax to produce $2.5 million a year.

OG officials cited the rising costs of all-day kindergarten, technology, and healthcare among the reasons they needed the levy to pass.

MORE: The Courier