5/9/18 – 6:48 A.M.

The only contested race in Putnam County saw John Schlumbohm win a county commissioner seat. Schlumbohm took more than 3,400 votes to Franklin Miller’s 828 in the Republican primary for a county commissioner seat. No Democrats filed to run for the post.

Schlumbohm will take the place of Commissioner John Love. Love decided not to run for reelection this year.

