Columbus Man Faces Murder Charge In Hancock County For Allegedly Killing 8-Month-Old Daughter

5/9/18 – 5:30 A.M.

A Columbus man is facing a murder charge in Hancock County. The grand jury indicted 22-year-old Austin Hammond on murder and endangering children charges Tuesday. Investigators say Hammond severely abused his 8-month-old daughter on November 4 of last year.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said Elaina Hammond suffered severe head trauma. She died at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus three days later.

Riegle says no one called 911 the night Hammond injured the girl. Blanchard Valley Hospital reported the girl’s injuries to police.

