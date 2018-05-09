Drowning Ruled As Cause Of Death For Woman Found In Pond

5/9/18 – 5:22 A.M.

A woman found dead in a pond near Owens Community College in Findlay drowned. Hancock County Coroner Dr. Mark Fox submitted his findings Tuesday. Authorities found the woman in a car in the pond Monday.

Fox says he can’t confirm the woman’s identity yet. However, he adds he’s 90 percent sure it is Charlene Robinson. Robinson had been missing from Clyde since April 3. The license plate on the car matched that of a 1998 Ford Contour owned by Robinson.

Fox says the Lucas County Coroner will use dental records to try and confirm the woman’s identity for sure.

MORE: The Courier