ELECTION RESULTS: Sprague Wins GOP Nomination In State Treasurer’s Race

5/9/18 – 5:14 A.M.

Robert Sprague is moving on to the general election in his run for State Treasurer. Sprague took 57 percent of the more than 406,000 votes cast in the race Tuesday. Sandra O’Brien took 42 percent of the vote. Sprague says his message of innovation resonated with voters…

Audio:Robert Sprague

Sprague will face Democrat Rob Richardson in the November general election. Richardson ran unopposed.

Ohio’s treasurer serves as the state’s chief financial officer and banker.