ELECTION RESULTS: Hancock County Voters Reject JFS Levy

5/9/18 – 5:05 A.M.

Hancock County voters rejected a 1.2-mill property tax levy Tuesday. The Job and Family Services Levy would have generated about $2.3 million a year for 10 years to fund child and adult protective services. In a statement, JFS Director Diana Hoover said, “We are disappointed, but want to thank our supporters, volunteers, and contributors.” She added she respects the decision of the voters.

Hoover says she’ll talk with the Hancock County Commissioners to see if they should pursue a levy again in November.

Hoover says her budget for children’s services will run out by June. The agency needs an estimated extra $553,000 to cover expenses just this year. That’s according to the 2018 Children’s Protective Services budget.

MORE: The Courier