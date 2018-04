4/5/18 – 7:19 A.M.

A former Bluffton mayor passed away this week. 92-year-old R. Wayne Matter served as mayor for 10 years and as a village councilman for eight. He also served as president of the Ohio Mayor’s Association and was a founding member of the Bluffton Housing Corporation.

Matter’s obituary appeared in the Wednesday edition of the Courier.

