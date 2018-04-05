Millstream Career Center Hosting Reverse Job Fair

4/5/18 – 6:53 A.M.

Millstream Career Center is putting a unique spin on the job fair later this month. The facility is hosting a “reverse job fair,” where students will set up at tables and employers will come to them. Pam Hamlin is Millstream’s career tech and adult education coordinator. She says that students don’t engage employers as much as they could in a traditional job fair set up.

The event will group students by employment needs, including those looking for summer jobs or those looking for full-time employment after graduation. The event takes place April 17.

Interested employers can register at millstreamcc.org.

