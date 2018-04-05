County Commissioner Candidates Meet For Forum Tonight

4/5/18 – 6:42 A.M.

The Republican candidates running for Hancock County Commissioner will meet for a forum tonight. Tim Bechtol and Paul Craun will answer questions about the county budget, flood mitigation, and economic development among others.

The event takes place just after 6 p.m. in the Center for Civic Engagement in the University of Findlay’s Center for Student Life and College of Business building.

You can listen to the event on 1330 WFIN and on 95.5 FM.