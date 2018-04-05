Number Of Overdose Deaths In Hancock County May Top 30 For 2017

4/5/18 – 5:19 A.M.

The number of overdose deaths in Hancock County for 2017 could climb higher than 30 when investigations are final. Hancock Public Health says they have now confirmed 27 overdose deaths for last year. Six other cases are still pending.

In 2016, 15 people died as the result of an overdose in Hancock County. The number was 16 the year before.

So far this year Blanchard Valley Hospital has treated 58 people for overdoses. Deputy Health Commissioner Barb Wilhelm says there are no confirmed overdose deaths for the year yet, but 11 cases are under investigation.

