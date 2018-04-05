Putnam County Finances In Good Health

4/5/18 – 5:30 A.M.

Putnam County’s finances are in good shape. The Putnam County Sentinel reports that’s according to a recent report from the state. Indicators from the state auditor’s website show the county has a “positive outlook.” That’s due in part to revenues outpacing expenses. The county also has no debt.

County Auditor Robert Benroth tells the newspaper 2017 will likely be the second year in the row the county has had rated positively against all the state’s indicators used in the report.

