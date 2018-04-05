State Health Official Sees Some Progress In Fight Against Opioid Abuse

4/5/18 – 5:11 A.M.

A leader in the fight against opioid abuse in Ohio made a stop in Findlay Wednesday. Dr. Mark Hurst is the director of Ohio’s Mental Health and Addiction Services Department. He met with the Courier editorial board and said he does see some glimmers of hope in dealing with opioid addiction. Hurst says there are more people in treatment than compared to past years. He credited that to the expansion of Medicaid in Ohio, which offers treatment coverage options to many people who wouldn’t otherwise have them.

Hurst also said more health care providers can prescribe addiction treatment medication than compared to a year ago.

A community meeting about the opioid epidemic takes place tonight in Findlay. It will be at the First Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m.

