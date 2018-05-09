Former Findlay Assistant Principal In Michigan Court Today

5/9/18 – 4:25 A.M.

Former Assistant Findlay High School Principal Patrick Hickey will face sex assault charges in a Michigan courtroom today. Hickey is charged in Lenawee County with criminal sexual conduct. Prosecutors say Hickey assaulted a female student when he was a teacher and coach in the Addison Community Schools nearly 30 years ago.

Hickey was an assistant principal at Findlay High School from August 1996 to August 2002. He also served as the Superintendent for Washington Local Schools near Toledo. He was later a school board member in that district.