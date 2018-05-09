Van Buren 8th Grade Washington DC Trip Is Still A Go After Tour Company Goes Bankrupt

05/08/18 – 10:45 P.M.

Van Burens 8th grade trip to Washington D.C. was nearly canceled after the company handling the trip went bankrupt. Discovery Tours filed for bankruptcy and canceled all of the tours they had scheduled. Superintendent Tim Myers said they managed to find a new company to help make the trip possible. He added that they helped figure out where the money from Discovery Tours went.

Tim Myers

Myers explained that the school board agreed to pay for the remaining $30,000 for the trip. The school islooking for help to ease that cost though.

Tim Myers

Myers said that they hope to raise the money but it is nice to know that it wont stop the trip.

You can donate to the school by visiting their gofundme here.