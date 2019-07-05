Former McComb Police Officer Sentenced On Insurance Fraud Charges

07/05/19 – 1:47 P.M.

A former McComb police officer was sentenced in the Hancock County Common Pleas Court for insurance fraud. Evan Ramge was sentenced to five years of community control sanctions and will have to pay over $17,300 in restitution.

The state insurance department found that Ramge submitted fraudulent claims to multiple insurance companies totaling almost $38,000. According to the department, Ramge filed five fraudulent claims with three insurance companies.

Ramge fabricated receipts to support payment claims for jewelry, drones, and a firearm accessory. He indicated the items had been lost or damaged.