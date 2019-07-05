Kroger Store On Sixth Street In Findlay Robbed Wednesday

07/05/19 – 2:19 P.M.

A man robbed the Kroger store on Sixth Street in Findlay Wednesday. Employees told police that the man came in around 5 p.m. and demanded cash. They gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and he rode away on a bicycle.

The man is white, between 25 and 35-years-old. He stands around 5’9″ tall with an average build and has a tattoo on his inner right forearm. We have his picture on our website. If you have any information, you can reach the police department at 419-424-7150, or Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477.